Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

