Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.74.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

