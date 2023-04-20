Clarivate’s (CLVT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

About Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

