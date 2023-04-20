Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 421.74% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
