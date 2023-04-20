Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 59,353 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,353 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of CarMax worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

KMX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 649,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,799. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

