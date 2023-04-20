Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 464,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,712. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

