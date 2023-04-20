Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 10,595 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.25. 1,552,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,141. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

