Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,198 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $276.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

