Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.0 %

ALB stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.66. 1,155,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

