Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

ANET stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,629. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

