Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,093 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 817,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.