Clover Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.22 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.22 million and approximately $209,863.53 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,448,151 coins and its circulating supply is 199,229,527 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

