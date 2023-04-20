Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans $1.60 — Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.6048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

