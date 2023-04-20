Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $88,554 and have sold 3,027 shares valued at $76,362. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.