Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $787.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

