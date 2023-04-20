Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $787.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.71.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
