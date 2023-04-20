CoinEx Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $147.80 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $147.80 million and $1.17 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

