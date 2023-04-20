CoinLoan Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.91 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $8.67 or 0.00030040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $24,079.91 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

