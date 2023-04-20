CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,818. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

