Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 98,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

