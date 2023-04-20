Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $88.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Institutional Trading of Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

