Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $47.09

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.09, but opened at $45.00. Comerica shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 998,847 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.