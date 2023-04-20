Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

