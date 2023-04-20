Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,845. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. 40,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.