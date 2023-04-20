Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.82

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 206930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading

