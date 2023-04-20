Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,997,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 366,419 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 5,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,927. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

