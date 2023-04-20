Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Financial Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.84 $1.14 billion $4.01 2.73 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote. The company was founded on January 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

