Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,346,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,528,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

