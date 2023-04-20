Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 4,265 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.94 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.