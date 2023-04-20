Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $152.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.