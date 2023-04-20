Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.56% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after buying an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,305,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,206,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

