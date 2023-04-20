Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

