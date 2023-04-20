Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 652,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,332,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

