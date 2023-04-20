Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 281 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

