Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,362 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

