CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of CONMED worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Up 3.2 %

CNMD stock opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.