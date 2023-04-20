ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 129,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,621. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.