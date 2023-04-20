Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL remained flat at $3.64 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 70,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

