Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

