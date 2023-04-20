Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ED. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.