Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.44. 27,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of -446.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

