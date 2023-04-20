Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $3.39 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.83 or 0.00040947 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $226.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

