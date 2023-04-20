Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $507.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.95. The firm has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

