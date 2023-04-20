Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Coterra Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

