Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 807,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

