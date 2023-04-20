CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,222.0 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

CVPUF stock remained flat at $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

