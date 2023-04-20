CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,222.0 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
CVPUF stock remained flat at $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
