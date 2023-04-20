CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,256,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890,238. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CSX by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.