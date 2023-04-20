CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTIC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $675.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

