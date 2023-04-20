Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. 479,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

