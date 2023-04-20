CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,361 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 122,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 411,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

