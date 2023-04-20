D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

DHI opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 305,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

